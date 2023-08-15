Multiple Jennings employees walk out of City Hall on Tuesday

In his resignation letter, City Attorney Sam Alton called the actions of Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson "illegal, unethical, immoral, retaliatory and racist."

JENNINGS, Mo. — Multiple employees with the City of Jennings handed in their resignations on Tuesday.

City Clerk Deletra Hudson announced she is resigning as of Friday; Jennings' city attorney, accounting coordinator, department manager and the contractor in charge of building the new city hall have also resigned.

In a resignation letter addressed to the city council, City Attorney Sam Alton called the actions of Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson "illegal, unethical, immoral, retaliatory and racist."

"Additionally, by the mayor’s own admission, his move to terminate my employment is retaliatory for my suggestion that the city obtain administrative warrants prior to towing cars from personal property," Alton said. "The mayor makes many unsupported, conspiracy-like allegations. I would suggest that you, as council members, ask for proof of his unsupported allegations in the future."

Hudson informed the mayor of her resignation in a Monday letter, citing a hostile and unethical work environment and mentioning a specific incident in which she was given the ultimatum to either discipline a staff member or be disciplined herself.

"Unfortunately, I am finding it difficult to continue in this work environment that lacks mutual trust and includes practices that go against my moral and integration beliefs," Hudson wrote. "The ultimatum I was given to discipline staff for something that I do not believe was her fault or I would be disciplined is something that I can't agree with. Your actions and directives have created a hostile, stressful and toxic work environment, one of unethical conduct that could lead to retaliation for not agreeing to certain unfounded and unethical behavior.

"Therefore, I cannot work in such an atmosphere. As a result, I am forgoing a two-week notice."