Clayton police seek information in felony trespassing, harassment investigation

Clayton police are seeking information involving a man arrested and accused of felony trespassing and harassment.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Clayton police are seeking more information Wednesday after a man was charged with felony trespassing.

Police identified the suspect as Willie Cox Jr., 70. The case was presented to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office and warrants were issued for two counts of trespassing and harassment, both in the first degree, which are felony charges.

Cox was arrested on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Clayton Police Department, between Dec. 29 and 31, Cox repeatedly entered onto the victim’s property, peered into her home and left concerning documents in her mailbox.

He is currently held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $1 million, cash-only bond.

Cox has a criminal history including sexual offenses, according to the release. He is known to frequent the Clayton area and may be responsible for similar incidents in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department at (314)290-8444 or by email at cpdmedia@claytonmo.gov.