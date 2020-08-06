Clergy wants Florissant police officer fired after video shows SUV hit man who appeared to be running away

Clergy and community leaders plan to hold a press conference on June 8 at 11 a.m. at the Florissant Police Department

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition wants a Florissant police officer fired following a video that shows an unmarked police SUV hitting a man who appeared to be running away.

The video was first posted by Real STL News on Saturday. It’s from a Dellwood resident’s doorbell camera. It shows an unmarked Florissant police SUV striking a man who appeared to be running away and then he screamed as an officer gets on top of him to arrest him.

The view is partially obstructed by a car in a driveway, so it’s unclear which officer puts handcuffs on the man. The man can be seen falling to the ground and heard repeatedly screaming, “I don’t have nothing.”

The detective who was driving the car that struck the man has been suspended while an investigation is underway. Two other officers who were in the car have been placed on leave.

Clergy and community leaders plan to hold a press conference on June 8 at 11 a.m. at the Florissant Police Department.

“We don’t want another Minneapolis here in St. Louis, so we are calling on the Florissant Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department, and the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney (who are currently investigating this case) to act quickly and decisively, “ said Reverend Darryl Gray, Political Advisor for the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition.

“The fact that this incident happened on Tuesday, June 2, and that the Florissant police chief didn’t know about it until the following Saturday, is problematic by itself. Why wasn’t this reported to him immediately? It speaks to the lack of police transparency and accountability that is being protested against throughout our country, “Gray added.