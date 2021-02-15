Cold weather ruins restaurants Valentine's Day plans

Drivers and food delivery services ask for patience on this snowy Valentine's Day

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day for restaurants is all about spreading the love.

Mike Lonero, the owner of Vincenzo’s Italian Restaurant, said Valentine’s Day weekend has the largest average check.

“It’s the Superbowl for restaurants,” Lonero said. “(Customers) are getting a bottle of wine, seafood, steak.”

With the pandemic and severe weather, Lonero knew the cold phone lines were a sign of things to come heading into the evening.

“I’ve been here since 2:00 p.m. getting ready and I’ve had three calls,” he said.

The Italian restaurant in Ferguson has been filled up to 50% ever since the restrictions were loosened but this cold and snowy Valentine’s Day is about conserving as much food and resources as possible.

“We don’t expect you guys to come out in this and anyone who does we are very grateful,” Lonero said.

But there are folks willing to brave the elements.

“If your food shows up cold throw it in the air fryer and eat it,” KSDK sports writer & film critic Dan Buffa said.

Buffa has been behind the wheel for Uber and several food-delivery services on many nights like tonight.

“Be patient, everything that was supposed to be easier on non-bad-weather becomes a little treacherous,” he said.

This is the perfect evening to enjoy the comforts of home. But Lonero said when the weather warms up and the pandemic dies down, don’t forget who fed you on this snowy Valentine’s Day.