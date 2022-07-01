Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

Two communities in Illinois canceled their Independence Day celebrations and fireworks.

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations.

Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday that their Fourth of July celebration was canceled with no other information.

A Village of Millstadt spokesperson told 5 On Your Side in an email the sudden cancellation was due to supply issue.

A 15-year tradition in Bethalto, Illinois was canceled. The firework show that usually happens at Bethalto’s St. Louis Regional Airport will not happen with little explanation. There were no posts on any of their social media or community website about this decision. Granite City News reported the cancellation on their website.

Mayor Gary Bost told Granite City News, “there are a couple of reasons for the complete cancellation.”

Granite City News reported last year's firework celebration in Bethalto was scaled down due to lack of help.

5 On Your Side also reached out to Mayor Gary Bost but Bost could not be immediately reached.

An outlook of the weather does call for a mix of scattered showers and sunshine throughout the weekend, which could affect other Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks. Keep updated on the weather forecast for the Fourth of July weekend here.

