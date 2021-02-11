Community lines route to honor officer killed in the line of duty

“He was just such a gentle person and we lost him,” said Sevanti Patel. “We miss him a lot.”

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — Inside the Pontoon Beach Police Department, there is a temporary memorial for Officer Tyler Timmins, but it pales in comparison to how the people of this community came together to honor a man who gave his life to public service.

“He’s in heaven,” said Steve Kromrha.

As the funeral procession for Officer Tyler Timmins passed through Pontoon Beach it was greeted by a large group of people who had been waiting for hours.

“It’s kind of indescribable,” said Bob Moore. “The right words don’t come out.”

For some, the sight of flags flying on both sides of Illinois Route 111 was enough to open up the flood gates.

"I just started crying because it just touched my heart so much seeing all of these flags and what they're doing for this man,” said Pamela Pool.

"All of the flags you're thinking oh it's very exciting, but then when you think of the reason it's happening it's very sad,” said Irene Filter.

Those who knew Officer Timmins can’t help but miss their friend, who they called the ultimate family man.

“He never missed his daughter’s games,” said Tim Warren. “He always made sure he made her games.”

“He was just such a gentle person and we lost him,” said Sevanti Patel. “We miss him a lot.”

“He was an honest forthright guy just trying to do what a law officer ought to do and protect citizens and stand where he needed to stand, and he did,” said Warren.

That’s why so many people in this community say they will continue to stand by the Timmins family.

“There’s so much I could say, but I feel like I’m not saying much except we love you and we’re there for you,” said Warren.

“Stay strong and know that he is a hero,” said Pool.

Officer Timmins was just 36 years old.