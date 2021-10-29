How you can help the family of fallen Pontoon Beach officer Tyler Timmins

Officer Tyler Timmins was shot at a gas station while investigating a stolen car. He later died from his injuries

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — Madison County and surrounding areas are still feeling the loss of a longtime police officer, Tyler Timmins.

The Pontoon Beach police officer was killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning.

Officer Timmins was investigating a possible stolen car at about 8 a.m. at the Speedway gas station along Illinois Route 111 near Interstate 270. While investigating the car, a man started shooting at him, ISP said.

Scott Hyden, 31, was taken into custody and is facing murder charges.

Timmins died from his injuries. He was 36. He left behind his wife, who he just married in September, a daughter and other family members.

The St. Louis area community has several ways to help Officer Timmins' family, through a memorial fund and various fundraisers listed below.

To continue his legacy, the Timmins family has set up a memorial donation fund.

Contributions may be made to: Tyler Timmins Memorial Fund c/o SIUE Credit Union.

Checks also can be sent to:

Tyler Timmins Family Memorial Fund

99 Supporting Services Road

Edwardsville, IL 62026

Fundraisers are also being held to benefit fallen officers, like Timmins, through BackStoppers.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Duke Bakery will be donating 100% of proceeds from each brownie sold in honor of Officer Timmins.

Auto Spa, Etc. will be accepting donations Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Granite City location.

Some businesses are donating money directly to the family.

Pizza World is hosting a 'Dine to Donate'. The event is donation-only, and they ask for a minimum donation of $12 per person, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Timmins family. Your donation gives you access to their all-you-can-eat pizza and salad buffet. This will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Shirts Galore and More has set up a store with apparel dedicated to Timmins, called 'Stand Together'. It closes on Thursday, Nov. 4 with $10 going directly to the family of Timmins for every item of clothing purchased.

"We have raised over $12,000 for the family so far with the first store," wrote the business, which is located in Pontoon Beach. "Words can't express the emotions we feel when we experience such a tragic loss in our community. We are devastated and send our deepest condolences to the Timmins family and the Pontoon Beach Police Department."

Officer Timmins was involved in several Metro East communities. People in the area are donating proceeds, collecting bottle caps, and organizing a softball tournament to honor Officer Tyler Timmins and in support of his family.