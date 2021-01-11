Friends, family honor fallen Pontoon Beach officer killed in the line of duty

“He was just an awesome friendly guy who would do anything for the community,” said Darla Becker.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Friends and family of Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins are honoring a man that they call a hero.

The turnout for the visitation was so big it had to be held at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL.

The mood outside of the Gateway Center was understandably somber as people came to honor the life of a fallen officer.

Many in attendance left with a smile on their face because as they put it that’s exactly how Timmins would have wanted it.

“He was just an awesome friendly guy who would do anything for the community,” said Darla Becker.

Timmins grew up down the street from Darla and Larry Becker who say they’re still in shock that he’s gone.

“We heard it on the radio and just were hoping it was somebody else,” said Darla Becker.

They were greeted at the visitation by Timmins father and brother, and they admit they didn’t know what to say.

“You can’t really say much,” said Larry Becker. “It’s just heartbreaking for everybody.”

“The people in this community and the surrounding communities are behind them, and we’re thinking of them,” said Terry Spurgeon.

Patriot Guard rider Terry Spurgeon stood outside the visitation to show support for the Timmins family in his own way.

“There are people that care about the first responders and the job they do every day, and the danger they put themselves in,” said Spurgeon.

While Spurgeon says he understands the dangers of the job he says that saying goodbye to an officer never gets easier.

“Every car stop, every call, any call, could be the one that they don’t want to see,” said Spurgeon.

“It’s just sad for everyone,” said Larry Becker. “They do an important job for everybody. I don’t know what else to say. It wouldn’t be a job I could do, I couldn’t do it, but I love the guys that step up and do.”

Timmins funeral will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Gateway Center. It is open to the public.