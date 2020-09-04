ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The effects of the coronavirus pandemic can be difficult for those who battle substance abuse, especially since traditional in-person support groups aren't currently an option.

The St. Louis County Department of Health is making sure people affected by substance abuse have all the online support and resources they need.

"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. Some of our friends and family members that might be more susceptible to the increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs may need more assistance," the department said in a Wednesday press release. "Those that have support networks based on interacting with others, peer groups, and meetings will have to identify and utilize other options as we respond to this pandemic"

The department released the following list of online resources:

Contact Behavioral Health Response (BHR): 314-469-6644 or http://bhrstl.org/

Mid-Missouri Crisis Line: Text “HAND” to 839863

The ARCHway Institute: https://thearchwayinstitute.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): 314-962-4670 or https://www.namistl.org/online-programming/

We Connect Health Management: https://www.weconnectrecovery.com/

Smart Recovery: https://tinyurl.com/ue9yp5a

In the Rooms: A Global Recovery Community: https://www.intherooms.com/home/live-meetings/

