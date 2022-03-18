Crash on I-55 leaves 1 dead, sends 2 to the hospital

Just before midnight two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of I-55, just south of Carondelet

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of I-55, just south of Carondelet.

Police say a 2009 Honda Civic and a 2002 Nissan Maxima were both traveling southbound when the vehicles made contact.

The Honda struck the guardrail before crossing all lanes of traffic and hitting the raised concrete median. The collision also sent the Nissan into the median.

The driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital where he died. A passenger of the Honda and a passenger of the Nissan were also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A second passenger of the Nissan was not injured.

Police have not said why the vehicles collided. The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.