Residents call for changes along dangerous roads in north St. Louis County

"It (the house) was hit four times in just six months. My family and I are petrified now. We no longer sit on one side of our porch," said Gunn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Residents say for years now, traffic along Goodfellow in north city and Halls Ferry Circle in north St Louis County has taken a dangerous turn.

"Overnight, morning, noon and night it's life-threatening. It's not safe especially for pedestrians to cross the street," said Keith Crawford, the Chair of the Goodfellow Traffic Committee.

"People constantly going around cars and speeding. Yes, it's scary," said long-time city resident Lola Gunn.

Gunn says speeding drivers have lost control and slammed into her home near Goodfellow and Lalite.

"It was hit four times in just six months. My family and I are petrified now. We no longer sit on one side of our porch," said Gunn.

City leaders say the traffic problems have persist especially between the 5000 and 8900 blocks of Goodfellow. In the past year there have been 49 car crashes. Sixteen involved injuries and there was one fatality there. Police issued more than one-thousand tickets.

Residents, city leaders and others have tackled the traffic troubles for the past four years. Thursday night they met yet again, but this time they came up with more positive results.

"The goal of this meeting is to move towards the finish line," said Keith Crawford.

A "move" that would initially include possibly building roundabouts along Goodfellow near Lillian, Garasche and Northcrest Streets.

"We think that would discourage the bad drivers from coming in," added Crawford.

There's also a push to pump more money into the Traffic Division at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Community leaders say putting more police officers on the streets will allow the officers to track more speeders and other traffic offenders.

"We hope to try and get this traffic project funded and construction on the roundabouts started before the end of the year," said Keith Crawford.

In the meantime, residents say that's a shift in the right direction.

"My home has also been hit by a wild driver, so there has to be something that they can be done to slow them down," said city resident, Barbara Roseman.