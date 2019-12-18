ST. LOUIS — A 38-year-old British man who is allegedly a member of a hacking group called The Dark Overlord has pleaded not guilty in U.S. federal court in Missouri to charges that he threatened to release data stolen from health care and accounting companies.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Nathan Francis Wyatt, 39, was extradited from the United Kingdom to the Eastern District of Missouri and arraigned on Dec. 18 on charges related to his role in The Dark Overlord group, which targeted St. Louis-area victims beginning in 2016.

Wyatt faces a conspiracy charge, two aggravated identity theft charges and three counts of threatening to damage a protected computer. He and co-conspirators are accused of accessing company data and demanding ransom paid in bitcoin or they would release the data publicly.

The department of justice said Wyatt is suspected of creating email and phone accounts that he used to send threatening and extortionate messages to victims.

The companies were in Missouri, Illinois and Georgia.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Video captures armed robbery at Fenton gas station FENTON, Mo. - An investigation is underway after an armed robbery occurred at a Fenton gas station Wednesday morning. Police said two people went into the Quik Stop at 1091 Gravois Road in Fenton around 6:15 a.m. and demanded an employee give them the money in the cash register.

RELATED: Meet the St. Louis Aquarium otters | Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn

RELATED: Missouri lawmaker wants to halt playful highway messages

RELATED: Family collects more than 700 toys for police to give to kids in need