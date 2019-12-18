ST. LOUIS — There is an effort underway in St. Charles County to try to make sure every child gets a toy for Christmas no matter what struggles their families face.

For the third year, the St. Charles County Police Department is collecting toys to give to families with kids they meet while on patrol, along with other giveaways like their "Shop With A Cop" program.

Businesses and individuals donate hundreds of toys for the program.

One family is giving despite their grieving.

The Pillman family lost 16-month-old Harper last year to a rare heart problem. They decided to mark her December birthday by shopping for other kids.

Others donated to the effort and now "Happiness for Harper" has collected more than 700 toys for St. Charles County officers to give away.

"It just makes us feel like she's still impacting the world," said Harper's mother Kelly Pillman. "Her life means so much to us but now it's going to mean even more to all these people in the community."

"The biggest surprise is the way it helped us," said Harper's father Steven Pillman. "Being able to ... show how wonderful she was."

The Pillman's said the day after Christmas they will start shopping for next year.

In the meantime, the St. Charles County Police Department said it is still collecting toys and still taking calls for families who may need help.