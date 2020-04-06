March held in St. Louis to honor retired police captain David Dorn

ST. LOUIS — A march is being held to honor and remember retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn who was shot and killed during riots in the city earlier this week.
The “peaceful march to end violence” was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry and will go down Martin Luther King Boulevard.
"He deserves it. I did not know him personally, but I I'm doing everything I can as a white man to make a difference. David Dorn's legacy has impacted everyone's life without us even knowing it I'm sure,” said Cody Longanecker, organizer of the march.
Dorn, 77, was shot outside the pawn shop after a night of riots and looting in the city in response to the death of George Floyd.
CrimeStoppers was originally offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Dorn’s death but they have since increased the amount to $40,000, with help from area businesses and citizens.
If anyone would like to help Dorn’s family during this time, they have asked people to give money toward the reward through CrimeStoppers or donate to BackStoppers in Dorn’s honor.
