16-year-old dies after being shot in Jefferson County, Missouri

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office believes the shooting was accidental.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old male has died after being shot in the head shortly after midnight Sunday.

According to a Sunday morning Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the teenager was shot and killed at a home in Byrnes Mill in a suspected accidental shooting.

The post said a call was made for a shooting at the gas station at the intersection of Highway PP and Highway 30 in Jefferson County near the outskirts of High Ridge.

At the gas station, a group of "mostly teenagers," according to the post, told officers that someone had shot into their vehicle and hit the 16-year-old. The 16-year-old died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The Facebook post outlined that an investigation into the shooting led them to a home in the 3500 block of West Fork Drive in Byrnes Mill, Missouri, where the shooting occurred.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak told 5 On Your Side Sunday that "multiple friends" put the victim into a vehicle and were driving to the hospital when they stopped at the gas station to get help.

An update in the case given via another Facebook post from the sheriff's department said the shooting was believed to be accidental.

Marshak confirmed a 16-year-old male was taken into custody after the shooting.

The department said in the Facebook posts the victim's and suspect's names would not be released to the public because they are minors.

This is a developing story. As more information is confirmed, the story will be updated.