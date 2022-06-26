Man arrested in Lincoln County after standoff, police say

Troy officers, Lincoln County sheriff's deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were able to take the man into custody without incident.

TROY, Mo. — A man was arrested Sunday night after barricading himself inside a home after threatening a woman that had a restraining order against him, the Troy Police Department said.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officers were called to a home on Magnolia Court after neighbors saw the man go into a woman's home. The post said the neighbors knew the man to be a danger to the woman, and police knew the woman had a restraining order against the man.

Police said the man had left the home before officers arrived in previous incidents, but this time, he remained in the home.

When officers arrived, the woman came out of the home and told them he was gone, but later said he was still in the house.

Troy officers, Lincoln County sheriff's deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the house and were eventually able to talk with the man over the phone. The man agreed to come out of the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the man arrived at the home on a motorcycle which was reported stolen out of St. Louis. There was a gun inside the home which belonged to the victim.

In previous incidents at the home, the woman told police she feared for her life because the man was physically violent toward her and had access to guns.

The man is being held at the Lincoln County Jail. Charges are pending as of this writing.