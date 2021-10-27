Woman taken to hospital after De Soto apartment fire

Four other people were treated at the scene

DE SOTO, Mo. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in De Soto early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at around 2:15 a.m. at a 3-story apartment building on Cedar Valley Drive.

The De Soto Fire Department told 5 On Your Side a woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Four other people were treated at the scene and fire officials said they are OK. There were also several pets in the building, and they are all safe and accounted for.

De Soto Fire Chief James Maupin said there was moderate damage to one apartment on the third floor.