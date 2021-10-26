Municipal building housing Washington Park police and fire departments catches fire Tuesday afternoon

The chief said nobody was hurt in the fire

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The building housing multiple Washington Park governmental services caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

The building located at 5621 Forest Boulevard in Washington Park is listed as housing the village's police and fire departments, the public works department, the code enforcement department and the sanitation and sewer department.

According to 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend on the scene, the fire started just after 2 p.m. and grew to a three-alarm fire with eight departments responding.

Battalion chief Ronnie Harris said nobody was hurt and the administrative offices side of the police department, fire department and public works department are destroyed.

Harris said the village will "definitely" need a new administrative building after this fire, but the firewall between the administrative building and the building that houses the police and fire department "held up." Harris said there was smoke and water damage to the police and fire department spaces but no fire damage.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Washington Park had a population of 2,592 as of 2020.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.