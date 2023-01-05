'Just a complete blackout': Witness recounts deadly pileup on I-55

"At first we thought there was a fire or some sort, but we didn't think there was going to be such a large dust storm," said Penny Raab.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — A woman who witnessed a deadly pileup on Interstate 55 described the dust storm as a "complete blackout" that came on suddenly.

Six people were killed and 37 more were injured Monday when blowing dust caused a 72-car pileup on I-55 in Montgomery County, south of Springfield, Illinois.

Penny Raab said she and her friend were driving from Wisconsin to Mississippi when they got caught in the pileup.

"At first we thought there was a fire or some sort, but we didn't think there was going to be such a large dust storm. And then the closer we approached it, the visibility just continually got worse. And then all of a sudden it was just a complete blackout," Raab said.

Nearly 45 mph winds had picked up dirt and debris from farm fields and swirled it along the interstate, blinding drivers instantly and causing a deadly chain-reaction crash.

Raab said she was able to guide their car into the median just in time as she heard the crashes happen one by one all around them.

"Several vehicles hit each other and even the semis had jackknifed by slamming on their brakes or trying to avoid any accidents. There were cars down in the median that obviously were hit or struck and then just drove right down into there. I mean, airbags were deploying all around us," Raab said.

ISP has set up a phone number for people involved in Monday's crash on I-55 near milepost 76. If you have information or questions call 618-346-3653. pic.twitter.com/4UcZcIowGd — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) May 2, 2023

In all, 72 cars were involved, including two tractor-trailers that caught fire. Victims with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening were taken to four different local hospitals.

Raab and her friend were not injured. After being stuck for hours, they were eventually able to continue their trip.

Of the six people who were killed, one had been identified and three had been tentatively identified as of Tuesday. ISP is asking for the public's help in identifying the remaining two victims, who were found in a Blue Chrysler 300 and a Hyundai of uncertain color or model.