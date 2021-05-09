Police find decomposing body inside car in West End neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after they found a decomposing body in the back seat of a car in St. Louis' West End neighborhood late Saturday night.
Police said they were called to the 5800 block of Cabanne Avenue at around 11:15 for a report of a foul-smelling odor. While investigating, officers realized the smell was coming from a car on the block.
When they looked inside, they found a decomposing male body in the back seat.
The body has not been identified and police did not say how long they think the body was inside the car.
Homicide detectives, the medical examiner and evidence technicians were called in to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.