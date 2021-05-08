Hunter accidentally shoots hiker at August A. Busch Conservation Area

Man airlifted out of remote area and is in serious condition with life-threatening injuries

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A hunter in a remote area accidentally shot a hiker on a trail in the August A. Busch Memorial and Weldon Spring Conservation Area on Saturday. St. Charles County police report that the hunter mistook the man for a turkey.

The hiker was airlifted via Arch to a local trauma center with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to a St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesperson.

First responders had to use Utility Terrain Vehicles to reach the injured man so he could be transported by air. Crews requested the closest helicopter to the conservation area.

At a trailhead, signage indicated that managed turkey hunting was going on in the area at the time.

Fire, EMS and law enforcement responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the Lewis & Clark Trail off Highway 94 in Weldon Spring.