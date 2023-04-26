Businesses damaged by fire in Delmar Loop

Fire crews on the scene said the fire started in the kitchen at Three Kings Restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of the rooftop of empty apartments nestled on top of the Three Kings Restaurant in the Delmar Loop early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. and started in the kitchen of the popular University City restaurant.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire for mutual aid, including University City, St. Louis, Ladue, Maplewood, Clayton, Mid-County, Affton and Pattonville.

The fire also caused damage to Iron Age Tattoo and Piercing and Sunshine Daydream — though Iron Age and Three Kings are in the same building.