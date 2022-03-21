Dogs can ride the St. Louis Wheel for the first time ever on National Puppy Day

Man's best friend can ride the wheel free with their ticketed owners on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — For one day only, dogs will have the chance to ride the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station.

In honor of National Puppy Day, dogs will be able to ride the wheel for free as long as their owners have tickets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release about the event.

The wheel's gondolas are kept temperature-controlled all year long, so pets and humans alike will be comfortable, regardless of the weather outside, the release said.

National Puppy Day is celebrated on March 23 and was founded in 2006 to bring recognition to dogs in the United States that need to be rescued and adopted, according to the release.

The wheel is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.