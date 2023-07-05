Drace Park Pavilion in Town & Country destroyed by fire

Investigators said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the fire was caused by fireworks, but that still needs to be officially confirmed.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The Drace Park Pavilion was ruined by a fire possibly caused by fireworks early Wednesday morning.

According to the Town & Country Police Department, 911 dispatch received a call of a fire at Drace Park at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When first responders arrived at the park, they found the main pavilion fully engulfed in flames.

The pavilion was determined to be a total loss after the fire.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway between Town & Country police and the West Country Fire & EMS Fire Marshal.

Investigators said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the fire was caused by fireworks, but that still needs to be officially confirmed.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.