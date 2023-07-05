Drace Park Pavilion in Town & Country destroyed by fire

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The Drace Park Pavilion was ruined by a fire possibly caused by fireworks early Wednesday morning.
According to the Town & Country Police Department, 911 dispatch received a call of a fire at Drace Park at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
When first responders arrived at the park, they found the main pavilion fully engulfed in flames.
The pavilion was determined to be a total loss after the fire.
Police said an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway between Town & Country police and the West Country Fire & EMS Fire Marshal.
Investigators said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the fire was caused by fireworks, but that still needs to be officially confirmed.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.
