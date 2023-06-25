Man dies after drowning in Village of Country Life Acres pool

The police spokesperson said the victim reportedly suffered from a heart condition, possibly leading to his death.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — An 87-year-old man died early Sunday morning after drowning in the backyard pool of his home inside a gated property in St. Louis County.

On Sunday morning, West County EMS and Fire Protection District spokesperson said the victim, who has not been identified, told his wife he was cleaning the pool in the backyard of their home at Country Life Acres. At some point, neighbors told officials they saw the man submerged underwater.

At about 10 a.m., the Town and Country Police Department received a call for help from the victim's wife, a police spokesperson said.

Firefighters with West County Fire arrived on the scene after neighbors pulled the victim out of the water and had begun administering CPR. First-responders unfortunately could not resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police spokesperson said the victim reportedly suffered from a heart condition, possibly leading to his death. Investigators also said they believe the victim died after a medical incident took place, leading to him falling into the pool.

No foul play is suspected.