East St. Louis family searches for closure in son's unsolved murder

31-year-old father of 4 Gregory Stewart was shot and killed in East St. Louis in May

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An East St. Louis couple is searching for closure after their son was shot and killed in East St. Louis in May.

Latatia and Paul Stewart are the parents of 31-year-old Gregory Stewart, who was shot and killed while at an acquaintance's house.

On the night of May 30, Gregory Stewart was called to the house of an acquaintance of his in the 2400 block of Bond Ave., where he arrived to a crowd of people.

Witnesses said an altercation broke out among the crowd as people left the house. Then someone jumped out of some nearby bushes, fired a shot into the crowd and took off.

Stewart, a father of four, suffered a gunshot wound and died.

On Saturday, his parents, relatives and friends returned to the scene for a “Gregory Stewart Rally and Memorial.”

“We just want to bring attention to our son’s unsolved murder. We are hurt and devastated. My son had four young children,” Latatia Stewart said.

After she and her husband first shared their frustrations, concerns and fond memories of their son, the couple and the group then marched around the neighborhood, ending the event with a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry rode in his police car and led the group on its march. Perry tells 5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend there’s still no arrest in connection with Stewart’s death.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest. The Stewart family is also offering an additional $2,000 reward to anyone who has information that would lead to an arrest

The CrimeStoppers flyer for Stewart's murder is below: