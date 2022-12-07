Eckert's peaches ripe for the picking starting Wednesday

Pick-your-own peaches is back Wednesday, along with blackberries and fresh veggies.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pick-your-own peaches is back starting Wednesday at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois. Visitors will also be able to pick their own blackberries and vegetables.

You will need to purchase field access to pick-your-own fruits and veggies. It starts at $2.50 during the week, and $5.50 on the weekends.

Pick-your-own peaches will be $1.99 a pound, blackberries will be $4.99 per pound. The veggies will run $14 for a half peck, $17 for a full peck, and $25 for a half bushel.

The pick-your-own fields are open Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is always an exciting time of year because our guests can come to the farm in one trip and have three different Pick-Your-Own experiences,” said Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Inc, in a release. “Now, with our brand new Cider Shed and Mr. E’s Donut & Custard Shop, guests can extend their stay to enjoy desserts, and a new menu of food and beverages in the Cider Shed. It’s a full day of fun for the whole family and more than we’ve ever been able to offer guests in one visit.”

You can purchase field access passes and see what crops are ripe for the picking on Eckert's website.

Eckert's Grafton location is also open for pick-your-own peaches and blackberries. The fields are open Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.