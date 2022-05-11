Eckert's Farm to reopen St. Louis County seasonal market

Eckert's Farm will open its seasonal market in Rock Hill on Thursday.

ROCK HILL, Mo. — Eckert's Farm, the pick-your-own produce farm with multiple locations in Metro East, will open its seasonal St. Louis County market on Thursday.

The season retail store, at 9530 Manchester Road in Rock Hill, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday through Aug. 28. Eckert's first opened its seasonal market in the Rock Hill location, a former Lucky's grocery store, in 2021.

Eckert's has opened a temporary, seasonal market in the St. Louis area for over 20 years. The company previously located its seasonal market at 79 Nationalway Shopping Center in Manchester, Missouri, and in Sappington.

The store will offer asparagus and strawberries at its opening, with blackberries added in June and peaches from July to mid-August, officials said.

Eckert’s Rock Hill seasonal store also will carry products from Eckert’s Country Store in Belleville, including fruit pies, muffins and coffee cakes, jams, jellies, salsa, cider, dressings and meats such as summer sausage, bacon and brats. Items from Eckert's Garden Center also will be offered.

The store will host a reopening "parking lot lunch party" Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with food trucks and neighboring local businesses participating, including Lion's Choice food truck, Pete’s Pops food truck and Farotto's Pasta and Pizzeria.

“We love bringing our farm-fresh produce over to St. Louis, and after so many customers came to share their own excitement about the central location in Rock Hill last year, we knew we wanted to extend the season this year,” Angie Eckert, Eckert's vice president of operations, said in a press release.