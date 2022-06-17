Eckert's Farm in Belleville to offer rare picking season for very limited time

Guests can pick their own black raspberries until Saturday, June 18.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert's Farm in Belleville is holding a very special pick-your-own season for just two days.

Beginning Friday and going from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Eckert's visitors will be able to pick their own black raspberries for $5 for a six-ounce container.

Black raspberries, or 'black caps" or "thimbleberries", are hard to find in the Midwest, and they're typically only found in the northeastern part of the United States, according to an Eckert's news release.

Black raspberries have a fruity and less tart taste than blackberries, which the fruit is often mistaken for, the release said.

“Black raspberries are incredibly rare in the Midwest. We were pleased to see the excitement for our inaugural black raspberry season last year, so we planted three times the amount and extended its availability this year,” Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Inc., said in the release.

After the black raspberry picking season closes, farm visitors will be able to pick their own blackberries on June 24 for $4.99 per pound with field access starting at $2.50. Children two and under are free.

“We’re happy to offer a limited experience before we officially open for blackberry season on June 24 and hope that guests will stay a bit longer to enjoy our new venues on the farm: the Cider Shed and Mr. E’s Donut & Custard Shop," Eckert said. "We’re very proud of these new spaces and intentionally tailor our food and beverage offerings to reflect current pick-your-own seasons.”

The Cider Shed and Mr. E's Donut & Custard shop opened June 10 to the public.

The Cider Shed is located between Eckert's Country Store and Country Restaurant. It serves as a beer garden and lounge as well as a space for concerts and private events, beginning with its "Shows in the Shed" summer concert series. The Cider Shed will serve Eckert's cider products as well as other beers and seasonal cocktails, along with a special food menu. The 3,500 square-foot indoor space includes a bar and dining room, which is connected to a covered outdoor pavilion.

Mr. E's Cider Donut & Custard Shop offers frozen custard, sundaes and sweets using the farm's produce and baked goods, as well as year-round cider donuts. The shop is attached to the Country Store, which will allow easy access to a walk-up service counter inside or a walk-up window from outside, the farm said.

For those who miss out on the blackberry-picking fun, Eckert’s Market in Rock Hill, located at 9530 Manchester Road, will offer a selection of blackberries from the Belleville farm, as well as blackberry bakery items, Eckert’s jams, jellies, salsa, cider, dressings, meats like summer sausage, bacon, brats, and more, the farm said in the news release.