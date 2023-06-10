'We can instill hope': Education conference returns to Harris-Stowe State with focus on youth

This year, there was a focus on solutions for youth in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A nonprofit committed to building wealth through education invited hundreds of community stakeholders to Harris-Stowe State University on Friday.

Each year, business consultant Marnee Morgan rallies together resources at her annual Elevate Conference on campus to lift people up.



“I considered five years ago an opportunity to identify those issues that are pervasive to our communities. Networks can be expanded and receive education to go back to our respective organizations communities, and businesses, and start thinking about solutions,” Morgan said.



This year, there was a focus on solutions for youth in St. Louis.



Participants and students went from pod-to-pod or room-to-room to learn with and about each other.

The conference is for everyone who has a vested interest in the lives of children and youth: Educators, financial literacy experts, community leaders, community advocates, community-based organizations, financial institutions, trades and vocational educators and parents.



One group, Ungun, works with families to get ahead of trauma so that our youth can live work and learn freely. They passed out free gun locks to make sure families stay safe amid the ongoing gun crisis that has impacted the region.



“How are you doing, how you feel, are you ok. Is there anything I can do to assist you so that you can show up and be healthier, mentally, physically, and spiritually,” said Dr. Marty K. Casey, CEO of the Ungun Institute.



A big underlying piece of the puzzle touched on during the conference was the importance of access to mental health services.



“We can talk about health disparities, especially by zip code in the St. Louis area and a lot of that is connected to access to high-quality medical and mental health services,” said Etoya White, clinical therapist and consultant.



Those with stakes in our community said they were committed to making sure young people had an outlet.