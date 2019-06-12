ST. LOUIS — The city said Friday that it has filed a petition against rental property owner TEH Realty, describing the property as a "public nuisance" and asking that the court either order it to fix conditions at Southwest Crossing Apartments in south St. Louis or sell the property.

Residents have complained of unlivable conditions and employees have said they haven't been paid. Sen. Josh Hawley has called for a federal investigation into the property owner, and on Monday tenants at Southwest Crossing Apartments started a rent strike.

RELATED: South St. Louis apartment tenants start 'rent strike' over housing conditions

RELATED: U.S. Senator Hawley pushing for federal investigation of low-income housing in STL

The petition, filed in St. Louis Circuit Couty, said that the city's building division has cited TEH Realty for more than 68 property maintenance code violations, which remain unabated, and condemned 14 units. TEH Realty has not paying its water bills or provided trash pickup services at Southwest Crossing Apartments, the city said.

"Enough is enough," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a tweet on Friday. "For years, TEH Realty has operated a nuisance property at Southwest Crossing Apartments, racking up 68 property code violations, 14 condemned units & other failures that pose threat to safety of residents. Today, @STLCityGov announces it's taking them to court."

The city said it will keep providing water service and trash pick-ups for tenants while it continues to bill TEH Realty for the costs.

City spokesperson Jacob Long said in a statement that the city "stands ready, willing and able to help facilitate any potential sale of the property to a responsible owner and will continue to cite (TEH Realty) for any additional violations in the interim.”

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Lyft driver accused of raping woman in downtown St. Louis arrested

RELATED: Fire intentionally set at home where woman was killed in St. Louis County

RELATED: ‘They are a bonded pair’ | Cat and dog abandoned in St. Louis need fur-ever home

RELATED: 'It's time for some answers' | Father of girl hit by St. Louis County police car seeks legal action

RELATED: 'I love her so much' | Metro East family reunites with dog taken in car theft