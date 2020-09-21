Empty building in De Soto collapses, no one injured

The officials said it looked like some floor reinforcements were removed from the building, which may have contributed to the collapse

DE SOTO, Mo. — A two-story building that was under renovation along South Main Street in De Soto, Missouri, collapsed Sunday evening, but no one was injured.

Emergency officials in Jefferson County said the building was empty at the time of the collapse, and no one outside the building was injured. The building is located near the intersection of South Main Street and Miller Street.

The officials said the building was under renovation. The officials said it looked like some floor reinforcements were removed from the building, which may have contributed to the collapse.