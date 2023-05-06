Warrenton police looking for endangered missing man last seen on Wednesday

Harold Eugene Murray III, 60, was last seen Wednesday on the 1100 block of Juniper Drive between 1 and 2 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The Warrenton Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory issued for a man who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Harold Eugene Murray III, 60, was reported missing after he was last seen on the 1100 block of Juniper Drive between 1 and 2 p.m. He was seen walking away from his home after telling his wife he'd be gone for two weeks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said his destination is unknown and he left his wallet, phone and required medications behind.

Murray is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 265 pounds. He has gray/blonde hair, a long beard, blue eyes and tattoos that cover both arms. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, Red Sox jacket, blue jeans and gray/blue tennis shoes.

Police said he suffers from diabetes, COPD and bipolar disorder.