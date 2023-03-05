ISP names 5 victims in deadly dust storm crash on I-55

ISP said it is working with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to confirm the identity of one remaining victim.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities have released the names of five victims in the deadly dust storm crash Monday on Interstate 55.

Illinois State Police released the following names Saturday morning:

Joseph Bates, 73, of Crystal Lake, IL

Donna Bates, 71, of Crystal Lake, IL

Earl LeGrand, 64, of Florissant, MO

Michael Zinchuk, 55, of Champaign, IL

Amy Zinchuk, 54, of Champaign, IL

Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconson, was previously identified.

Illinois State Police said that blowing dust from nearby caused "complete blackout conditions," resulting in a 72-car pileup near Farmersville in Montgomery County. Thirty-seven people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Forty ISP troopers and multiple units from surrounding agencies responded. Earlier this week ISP asked for the public's help in identifying three of the victims.