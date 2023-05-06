2 pedestrians struck, killed early Saturday on I-170

The crash report said the two pedestrians were in the roadway on Interstate 170 when they were hit by a Chevrolet Silverado.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Saturday after being hit by a truck on Interstate 170 in St. Louis County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday on I-170 just south of Interstate 70.

The crash report said the two pedestrians were in the roadway on Interstate 170 when they were hit by a Chevrolet Silverado in the northbound lanes of I-170.

The 39-year-old woman who was hit died from her injuries at the crash scene. Police identified her as Crystal Bounds of Florissant.

The man who was struck was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was identified as 29-year-old Harvey McGee of St. Louis.

The driver of the Silverado was uninjured.

No additional information was released about the crash.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.