Eureka firefighters join Missouri Task Force 1 ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall

The task force will be responding to Ponchatoula, Louisiana and will stage there with crews from Tennessee and Texas until Hurricane Delta makes landfall

EUREKA, Mo. — Two firefighters with the Eureka Fire Protection District have headed to the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall.

The Eureka firefighters joined Missouri Task Force 1 and will work alongside other emergency crews from the state. The task force left Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters Wednesday night.

Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy with 45 members, which will include an "enhanced water rescue package" embedded, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District.

The task force will be responding to Ponchatoula, Louisiana and will stage there with crews from Tennessee and Texas until Hurricane Delta makes landfall. The team will then receive assignments based on needs from local and state officials.