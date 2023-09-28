Scarecrows to take over Eureka throughout October

More than 120 scarecrows will be scattered throughout the city during the spooky month. Here's where you can find them.

EUREKA, Mo. — Scarecrows will pop up like corn stalks in Eureka on Sunday to ring in the city's scarecrow festival.

More than 120 scarecrows are already registered for the event that takes place throughout the month of October, the Eureka Scarecrow Festival's website said. The event is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2023.

The festival allegedly began after Eureka resident Barb Scheer attended a scarecrow festival in California and fell in love with it, the event's website said. The event quickly grew from Scheer's brainchild to a community-wide event run by her and the city's Chamber of Commerce.

See a rundown of all of the official scarecrow locations here:

