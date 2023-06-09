Fall treats, drinks to enjoy in St. Louis this season

Pumpkin spice, caramel apples and s'mores, oh my! Here are some of the fall treats being offered in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — Fall means pumpkin spice and all things nice at St. Louis-area restaurants and breweries.

5 On Your Side made a list of local businesses with seasonal menu items to help you take a bite out of fall. Try them before they're gone.

Is there a fall menu item we missed? Send us an email.

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Andy’s Frozen Custard is marking the season with the return of two frozen treats and a take on an autumn classic:

The pumpkin pie concrete blends a whole slice of pumpkin pie with Andy’s made-fresh-hourly custard.

The s’mores jackhammer combines vanilla frozen custard with hot fudge, graham crackers and sweet marshmallow.

New this year, Andy’s is offering three types of caramel apples: double caramel dip, Reese’s Pieces and roasted pecan. They’re made with Midwest-grown Granny Smith apples and hand-dipped in crème caramel.

The fall menu options will be available through Thanksgiving.

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery

Clementine’s is going all out for autumn with an entire collection of handcrafted seasonal flavors. At the Kirkwood location, the flavors will only be available as pints.

Maple pumpkin crunch is a sweet maple-flavored ice cream with ribbons of pumpkin pie and candied pecan crumble throughout.

Coquito, inspired by the traditional Puerto Rican drink, is a spiced rum ice cream with cinnamon and nutmeg. This flavor is not available at the Edwardsville location.

Indian chai is a masala chai tea ice cream that’s warmed with cinnamon and clove.

Culver’s

Culver’s is adding a salted caramel concrete mixer and pumpkin spice shake to its menu through Nov. 26 or until supplies last. Also, pumpkin pecan custard will be added to the rotation of each restaurant’s unique Flavor of the Day calendar. Check your nearest location to see when you can grab a scoop.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is celebrating the season with the Sweet as Pie donut assortment box, which features apple pie, pumpkin roll and peanut butter pie donuts. Pair the treats with a pumpkin macchiato through Nov. 26.

First Watch

First Watch, the St. Louis-based café chain, is launching a full menu of fall-inspired breakfast and lunch options that includes a million-dollar harvest hash, cinnamon spice churros, barbacoa quesadilla benedict, pomegranate pear punch, butternut squash bisque and pumpkin pancake breakfast.

Fritz’s Frozen Custard

Fritz’s is bringing on the spice with the return of its cinnamon-flavored custard. The flavor is available on a cone, as a sundae or in a take-home quart.

Gateway Coffee Company

Located in Creve Coeur, Gateway Coffee Company is offering a pumpkin spice latte and apple pie chai for fall. Both drinks are available hot, iced or frozen.

Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Co.

Kaldi’s Coffee has an expansive menu of seasonal specials from drinks – cinnamon brûlée and baked maple pumpkin lattes – to pastries – a black cherry walnut muffin, blackberry orange scone and pumpkin muffin with walnut streusel – to food – a chicken power bowl, Italian breakfast sandwich and churro waffles.

Schlafly Beer

Schlafly is paying tribute to Oktoberfest with its new Biergarten variety 12-pack. The pack features three cans each of Dunkel Lager, Oktoberfest Amber Lager, Munich Helles Lager and Bavarian Weiss Ale. The packs are available anywhere Schlafly’s is sold, as well as at its brewpubs in downtown St. Louis, Maplewood, St. Charles and Highland.

Scooter’s Coffee

Pumpkin lovers have many options to choose from at Scooter’s. The coffee chain is offering a pumpkin caramelicious drink, a pumpkin spice latte and a pumpkin cold foam as well as pumpkin spice cake bites and pumpkin caramelicious muffins.

Silver Spoon Ice Cream & Sweets

Fall has arrived at Silver Spoon Ice Cream & Sweets. Witches’ brew combines espresso and pumpkin-spiced ice creams for a pumpkin spice latte-inspired dessert. Pumpkin pie is a smooth, spiced pumpkin ice cream. Lastly, Snap-O-Lantern is an award-winning combination of spicy pumpkin ice cream and gingersnap cookies.

The Fountain on Locust

At the Fountain on Locust, campfire s’mores ice cream is selling out quickly. The ice cream has a toasted graham crackers base, marshmallow ribbons and fudge peanut butter cups.