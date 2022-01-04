Explosions reported at south St. Louis city auto repair shop

The left side of the building collapsed, and only one injury was reported.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Fire Department responded to two explosions at Shawn's Master Auto Repair Friday morning, Captain Leon Whitener with St. Louis fire told 5 On Your Side.

Video from the scene showed St. Louis Fire Department EMS working to help a man with an arm injury. Officials say one person was hurt.

Fire officials said anyone who was inside the building was able to get out of the building.

An employee reported seeing a fireball come up from the basement of the building.

The shop is at 7027 Hampton Avenue, in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood of the City of St. Louis.

Whitener said the west side of the building collapsed. The nature of the explosion has not been confirmed, but St. Louis Fire is investigating.