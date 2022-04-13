Fourth of July fair returns to downtown St. Louis this year with concerts and vendors

Like last year, Fair Saint Louis organizers are planning one big fireworks show on July 4 instead of several nights of fireworks.

ST. LOUIS — Fireworks will once again light up the skies over the Gateway Arch this Fourth of July.

Fair Saint Louis announced details of its 2022 annual celebration, which will take place July 2-4 – Saturday through Monday – at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

Editor's note: The above video was filmed in 2021.

Like last year, organizers are planning one big fireworks show on July 4 instead of several nights of fireworks. It will be the biggest fireworks event in the history of Fair Saint Louis, according to an event spokesperson.

This is the first time the event will have concerts and vendors since the pandemic began. In 2020, the event was canceled, and it was brought back with fewer attractions in 2021.

“We are thrilled to celebrate forty-one years of this beloved annual tradition,” said Tim Meers, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2022, in a Wednesday news release. “Mark your calendars and join us downtown for three packed days of family friendly activities, an esports championship, world-class live entertainment, and of course, a dazzling Fireworks Spectacular show against the backdrop of the Arch."

The event's full program, including the entertainment lineup for its evening concerts, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fair Saint Louis is accepting vendor applications for concessions and charity partners. Those interested in learning more can email info@fairstlouis.org.