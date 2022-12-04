These live webcams show road, traffic conditions in Missouri

See livestreams throughout the state as severe weather moves across Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — Severe weather can happen any time of year in the St. Louis area, but the arrival of spring typically means an increased risk of thunderstorms and flooding.

The Bi-state is expected to see strong to severe storms Wednesday during lunchtime and into the early afternoon. Ingredients for severe weather appear to be coming together for the development of thunderstorms with strong, damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.

Strong storms and flooding can lead to crashes, debris on the road, water on the highway or unexpected closures. While it’s not advised to drive during extreme weather conditions, there might be times when you need to see what road conditions are like in your area, either for yourself or for a loved one.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map can help anyone see road conditions near them or across the state. (Note: If you click the link on your cell phone, you might be prompted to download MoDOT's app to view the map)

How to watch live traffic cameras

The most useful part of MoDOT’s map during severe weather can be the hundreds of live cameras. They’re positioned along exits, intersections and highways throughout Missouri.

To see where the cameras are, visit the map and toggle on the “Traffic Camera” option on the left side of the page so you can see the available cameras. From there, zoom in or out to select livestreams along your route or in your neighborhood.

MoDOT officials have the ability to pan, tilt and zoom some of the cameras, so individual shots can vary from time to time.

How to check traffic conditions

Severe weather can lead to crashes and closures. If you need to be out on the road, or know someone who has to travel, MoDOT’s map can help show in real time where there are incidents and traffic jams.

Traffic information is available by turning on the box next to “Real-Time Traffic” on the left side of the page. Each color on the map has a different meaning:

Red: Slow

Yellow: Medium

Green: Normal

Gray: Data unavailable

How to see road conditions

This feature is especially helpful in the winter when snow and ice cover the roadways, but it can also be of help during severe weather season, when flooding can potentially impact a route.

When you open the map, toggle on the “Road Conditions” box on the left side of the screen. Each color has a different meaning:

Green: Clear

Light blue: Mostly clear

Blue: Partly covered

Purple: Covered

Red: Closed

You can zoom in to see the status of state highways and busier roads near you.

MoDOT’s cameras and road conditions are focused on main thoroughfares throughout the state. Residential roads and smaller neighborhood streets aren’t included.