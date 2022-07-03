Fair Saint Louis supports local businesses, restaurants and vendors

Fair St. Louis definitely had a better day two on Sunday without the showers dampening things as they did on Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — Organizers and local businesses said the new location for Fair Saint Louis has been great for the local businesses featured there.

Bayou Seasoning and Catering Owner Susan Putman got up bright and early to take on day two of Fair Saint Louis.

“We specialize in more Cajun-style food. We do fried catfish, fried shrimp, bourbon chicken and it just depends on the festival. This year it’s more catfish and we added Cajun Phillies to the event,” Putman said.

Putman said Fair Saint Louis is an important part of the summer for her event-based business.

“I’ve been doing it for like 15 years now and the clientele has grown and when your clientele comes back and looks for you at special events it means a lot to us,” Putman said.

Putting a little more soul into the community one bite at a time.

“When I see they enjoy the food and the taste is great and they’re happy and tell us ‘good job’ it makes you feel good,” Putman said.

Fair Saint Louis General Chairman Tim Meers said the new location for the festivities at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village allowed space for many more vendors and food trucks.

“Ballpark Village is a great partner of ours, obviously it’s part of our footprint. It’s an off weekend for Cardinals and it allows a lot more people to come down and enjoy St. Louis city and you know stay in hotels, eat in restaurants and see the things that make this city so great,” Meers said.

Meers said local businesses and sponsors truly make this festival inclusive and fun for everyone.

“For 41 years, the fair has really provided this gift to the St. Louis city and surrounding area. It could not happen without the wonderful sponsors and donors that we have. It’s a long list of those who contribute to make sure this fair happens and keeps it free for everyone,” Meers said.