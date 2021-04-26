x
FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing set to open 2021 season

Horse racing is back in Collinsville. But things will look different this year, including the name of the track

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — For the 96th year, there will be live thoroughbred horse racing in Collinsville, Illinois. However, things might look quite a bit different if you haven't been in a while.

No longer called Fairmount Park, FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing will open the live racing season on Tuesday, April 27 at 1 p.m.

Aside from the name change, the facility is now home to the FanDuel Sportsbook which opened this spring. It's open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. for simulcast betting and sports wagering.

The track will have a 53-day race schedule this year adding Saturday night live racing in May, Friday night live racing in June and Tuesday afternoon racing beginning on April 27.

There will be COVID-19 restrictions in place to begin the season with general admission limited to 600 people inside and 600 outside. It will be handled on a "first come, first served basis".

"We are excited to welcome fans back even with the capacity restrictions," FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing President and General Manager Melissa Helton said in a statement. "To have our opening day the same week as the Kentucky Derby has the entire property buzzing."

Also in 2021, the track plans on bringing back the $250,000 St. Louis Derby on Aug. 28 after a 15-year hiatus.

