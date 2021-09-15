1 person killed in crash on I-270 in Granite City, westbound lanes closed

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 270 near mile when the driver lost control and crossed over into the westbound lanes

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A deadly wrong way accident shut down westbound Interstate 270 in Granite City early Wednesday morning.

The crash involving three vehicles happened around 6 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 270 near mile post 3.4 when the driver lost control and crossed over into the westbound lanes, ISP said.

A vehicle in the westbound lane struck the first vehicle and another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that had crossed over was killed.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital; the driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Westbound lanes of I-270 remain closed during the investigation and traffic is being diverted off at Illinois Route 3.

ISP has not released the identity of the person who was killed.

Photos taken by a 5 On Your Side photojournalist show extensive damage to a FedEx truck and a dark-colored vehicle.