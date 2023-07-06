Granite City crash leaves man dead Tuesday night

The deadly crash happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Nameoki Village and Lindell Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A crash Tuesday night in Granite City left one man dead, according to the Granite City Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Nameoki Village and Lindell Boulevard.

Frank Fisher, a 41-year-old Granite City man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Granite City police are conducting an investigation into the crash with help from Metro East Crash Assistance Team and the Madison County Coroner's Office.

No other information about the crash was available as of Wednesday morning.