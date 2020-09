All lanes of I-55 are closed near Reavis Barracks Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County.

All lanes of I-55 are closed past Reavis Barracks Road due to the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said it was a single car crash and there were two people inside the car.

One of the occupants died in the crash, according to MSHP.

No other information has been released.