St. Louis police on scene of fatal crash on WB I-70 near Cass Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A person is dead after a crash in the express lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near Cass Avenue early Thursday morning.
The crash was reported to the Missouri Department of Transportation at 2:39 a.m. The road was closed for some time as crews worked to clear the scene.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was at the scene and reported that a person died. No further information on the victim or the circumstances of the crash has been released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
More local stories
'We shouldn't be distracted' | St. Louis mayor addresses call to rename city, remove Forest Park statue