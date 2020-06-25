St. Louis police on scene of fatal crash on WB I-70 near Cass Avenue

The crash was reported at 2:39 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — A person is dead after a crash in the express lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near Cass Avenue early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported to the Missouri Department of Transportation at 2:39 a.m. The road was closed for some time as crews worked to clear the scene.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was at the scene and reported that a person died. No further information on the victim or the circumstances of the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.