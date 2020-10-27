Woman killed in tractor-trailer crash, WB I-44 closed in Eureka

The interstate is expected to be closed for several hours

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Eureka are closed after a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

At around 11 a.m., there were two crashes along westbound I-44 near Route 109.

The first crash involved a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer truck. There were no injuries in that crash, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Two women who saw the crash got out of their car to the check on the people involved.

The second crash happened when another tractor-trailer approached the scene of the first crash.

The truck hit the brakes, skidded and hit an SUV in a center lane. The collision caused the truck to jackknife, MSHP said.

The semi hit the two women who were checking on the people in the first crash. One of the women was killed and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

MoDOT said westbound I-44 will be closed for several hours while officials investigate.