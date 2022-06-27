3 dead in crash, vehicle fire in Florissant

Four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was taken to the hospital.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree on New Florissant Road Monday morning.

The Florissant Police Department said in a Facebook post that four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures, according to the department's post.

The department said when officers arrived at the scene of the crash, the vehicle had crashed into a tree and was engulfed in flames.

No other information about the crash or the victims was available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.