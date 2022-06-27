Celebrating St. Louis' LGBTQ community throughout the decades

Example video title will go here for this video

In those years, St. Louis’ LGBTQ community has fought through injustice and celebrated triumphs.

As 5 On Your Side marks 75 years on the air , we’re reflecting on some of the biggest stories over the decades.

That first event sparked the nonprofit Pride St. Louis , which in turn created PrideFest. The first one was in 1981. From there, it has organized parades in downtown St. Louis for years.

"People don’t see and pretend we aren’t there, and I feel this is a great visibility that we are there," one march goer is seen on camera saying in 5 On Your Side archive video from the 1980 march.

It was 1980 when St. Louis had its first Gay and Lesbian Pride Celebration. More than 400 people marched in support of the LGBTQ community.

The celebrations shined bright throughout the area for decades.

However, the pandemic dimmed the colorful displays in 2020 and unfortunately, the virus took away loved ones too.

Michele Shreves, known as Michelle Causland, was a trailblazer and a St. Louis LGBTQ icon.

The former Miss Gay Missouri died due to COVID-19.

But the drag queen led the way for many.

Since 1840, St. Louis had anti-masquerading laws. People could not dress or present themselves as the opposite sex.

In 1984, Shreves was arrested for wearing women’s clothing.

Shreves fought it, which led to the ordinance against cross-dressing in St. Louis being overturned.